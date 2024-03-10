Scotland's wind power is backed up by massive diesel generators in order to function.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scotland's power sector came under fire after it was revealed that massive diesel generators were used to ensure dozens of giant wind turbines could function.
“According to the Sunday Mail, they were tipped off by a whistleblower who cited a number of environmental health and safety concerns, one of which was half a dozen diesel generators running for up to six hours a day to de-ice the wind turbines.”
