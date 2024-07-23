The Upcoming State Of Emergency In The US

Chaos at U.S. airports, banks, and major business sites are down, 911 outage, and worldwide service affected. It's almost as if some terrible people are trying to take control of us.

Wait! What's this? Watch this video and see if it doesn't shock you.





Thumbnail Sourced From:

Officer.com





Video Source:

Redacted News with Clayton & Natali Morris





Closing Theme Music:

'Conspiracy Theory' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios





Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXIV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Officer.com, Redacted, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.





pce tue18:25