Hostilities resumed in Syria

This footage shows the “victorious” escape of the Syrian Arab Army from positions in the west of Aleppo province: today, pro-Turkish groups from the Syrian National Army conglomerate and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorists launched an offensive on the axis of al-Sheikh Aqil - Kabtan al-Jebel and Anjarah, seizing advanced positions (and allegedly the villages themselves, but there is no objective monitoring footage yet).

Over the past two months, both the Rybar's team and the specialized officials who are engaged in intelligence and information work on Syria have been systematically communicating both publicly and through closed communication channels the full extent of information that an offensive is being prepared for.

🔻 What was known?

▪️ Militants were moving into the village of Kyafr Ta'ala, building up their group. Alarms were raised in the border areas and moved to forward positions.

▪️ Several control points were established, three offensive areas and three sectors of responsibility were assigned (so another offensive vector, as we assume, will be the Saraqib-An-Neirab section and the M4 highway).

▪️ The engineering of the terrain and the deployment of firing positions by both “moderate forces” from the Syrian National Army and terrorists from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham were carried out. Particular emphasis has been placed on Saraqib and the surrounding area.

▪️ Blood collection points were organized in advance.

📌 Turkey declared that it was not ready to normalize relations with Syria, putting all the blame on Damascus.

❗️ As a result, Operation Ready-to-Repel-Aggression was launched this morning, which pro-Turkish groups (Al-Hamza Division, Jabhat al-Shamiya, Sultan Suleiman Shah Division) justify by the need to stop the “inhumane bombardment,” “return homes to refugees,” and “restore justice.”

The Syrian Arab Army, of course, immediately defeated and killed everyone (this again raises the issue of the inertness of local information structures), but the footage of fleeing Syrians speaks for itself.

🔺 In the context of growing anti-Russian sentiments among the population of Syria itself against the backdrop of Russia's lack of a clear position on the Israeli air strikes, it would be very good if Russian negotiators and the military, as usual, resolved the situation and used the fact of rescue to remind Syrians of the importance of Russia and the Russian group.

Because it is obvious that the Syrian Arab Army were frightened fleeing Sadiqs (at least in some areas) and it is still so. And without outside help, they won't handle this issue.

Adding more on Syria:

Militant offensive in western Aleppo, SyriaAs of 3:00 PM on November 27, 2024



The offensive launched by Syrian militants (both "moderate" pro-Turkish factions from the SNA and HTS terrorists) is ongoing.



▪️Over the course of several hours of the offensive along the main Aleppo-Darat Izza road, the militants have managed to advance through several settlements - the distance to the western outskirts of Aleppo is now less than 9 km.



▪️Not only armored vehicles, but also suicide bombers are being used, once again highlighting the nature of the actions of the "moderate opposition".



▪️Among the advancing forces, there are outright radicals - the same "Nur ad-Din az-Zanki", which was noted for the murder of minors.



🔻The collapse of the Syrian defense is due to the low quality and near-zero density of troops in this sector. Despite all the warnings, the SAA did not take measures to strengthen the border. Although there was more than enough time.