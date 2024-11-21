⚡️Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (21 November 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the units of the Sever Group of Forces have defeated units of the 116th Territorial Defence Brigade and the 5th Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine near Lebedevka and Kazachya Lopan (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 145 troops, two tanks, 11 armoured fighting vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️The units of the Zapad Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 28th, 63rd, 116th mechanised brigades and the 119th territorial defence brigades of the AFU near Kupyansk, Zagryzovo, Glushkovka (Kharkov region), and Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

Five counter-attacks of AFU 14th, 115th mechanised brigades and the 119th Territorial Defence Brigade have been repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 480 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, one armoured fighting vehicle, six motor vehicles, one 155-mm U.S.-made M198 howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 guns, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. Two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and four field ammunition depots have been eliminated.

▫️The units of the Yug Group of Forces have liberated Dalneye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops have hit 33rd, 54th mechanised brigades, the 56th Mechanised Infantry Brigade of the AFU near Chervonoye, Seversk, Verolubovka, Dachnoye, and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack of the AFU 46th Airmobile Brigade has been repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 380 troops, 12 motor vehicles, one 155-mm UK-made Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, two 152-mm D-20 guns, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and four 105-mm U.S.-made M119 guns. One Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station and one ammunition depot have been eliminated.

▫️The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing into the depths of enemy defences, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 100th Mechanised Brigade, the 68th Infantry Brigade, the 425th Air Assault Brigade, the 38th Marine Brigade, 2nd, 14th national guard brigades, and the 241st Territorial Defence Brigade close to Grodovka, Sukhoy Yar, Dachenskoye, Ulyanovka, Dimitrov, and Pravdovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, 11 counter-attacks of assault detachments of AFU 117th, 151st mechanised brigades, the 68th Jaeger Brigade, the 35th Marine Brigade, and the Lyut Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine have been repelled.

The AFU losses were more than 385 troops, two Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️The units of the Vostok Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines and positions, defeated units of the 33rd Mechanised Brigade, the 71st Infantry Brigade of the AFU, and the 130th Territorial Defence Brigade near Zelyonoye Pole, Ulakly, and Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).



One counter-attack by units of the AFU 36th Marine Brigade has been repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 145 troops, one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, and one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.



▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have engaged manpower and hardware of the 31st Mechanised Brigade, the 141st Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 118th and 126th territorial defence brigades close to Novoandreyevka, Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region), Burgunka, and Nikolskoye (Kherson region).



The AFU losses were up to 85 troops, nine motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One field ammunition depot has been destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 142 areas.



▫️Air defence facilities have shot down two UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, six U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles, and 67 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 648 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 36,467 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,420 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,490 MLRS combat vehicles, 18,318 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,573 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.