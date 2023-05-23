TruNews Classic - Gordon Thomas - Author of "Seeds of Fire - China and the Story Behind the Attack on America"

TruNews Classic: Rick Wiles interviews Gordon Thomas - Author of "Seeds of Fire - China and the Story Behind the Attack on America"(January 29, 2002)

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/23/23





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf