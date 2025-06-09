© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zelensky owes more than $2 billion to the families of the deceased AFU officers.
Kiev is obliged to pay them $350 thousand under current Ukrainian legislation, RT correspondent Don Corter @dcjournalist emphasizes.
The footage shows refrigerated trucks with bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. It is +20°C outside, it is colder inside the trucks, but there is an unpleasant smell, Korter reports.
Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill according to which missing servicemen will be recognized as dead only two years after the end of the conflict.
Source @Slavyangrad
