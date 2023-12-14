Rockstar Ate My Hamster (1988, C64)

Rockstar Ate My Hamster is a managerial and simulation game developed and published by British company Codemasters Software. It was also released for Amiga, Atari ST, Amstrand CPC, ZX Spectrum and PC. You take the role of Cecil Pitt, head of the Cecil Pitt Theatrical Agency. One day, your assistant Clive suggests to start manageing rockstars, and you take on the idea. So you select up to four rockstars and try to make it to fame and money. You start off with 50 000 pounds. If you are out of money, it's game over immediately. Each of your stars has a weekly salary which is not negotiable. The game is divied into days and weeks. You can choose to do one thing each day. The usual options are practicing, playing gigs, doing a publicity stunt or buying a gift for your stars. You can choose to practice for several days or play gigs for several days in a row, but you cannot cancel in between. Practice and places to play gigs require a certain fee each day. A publicity stunt is free, but it can fail or result in the death of a rockstar. Once you do not have any rockstars left to manage, the game is over. If you are doning well, sponsors and record companies might approach you and offer money and royalties. You can decide to either agree or not. If you have a record contract, you can record an album. Recodring an album requires money to rent a studio and will block your stars for several weeks. Once you have recorded an album, you can release singles from it or the album. You can produce a video for the release of a single. Once you have a record, the game will also present the weekly charts. The title "Rockstar Ate My Hamster" is, accordign to the net, derived from a headline of tabloid newspaper The Sun from 1986, "Freddie Starr ate my hamster". Rockstars, band names and song names in the game are spoofs of popular musicians and songs from 80s.

