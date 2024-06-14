Biden's support among Black voters plummets as Trump's polling surges

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Lorenzo Sewell, who is hosting a Trump roundtable, discussed why he believes Biden is in office, the importance of the Black vote and what his congregation expects from Trump as they prepare to head to the ballot box.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html