BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Radical Manifesto To Fix Our Country. (The UK)
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
310 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 04/03/2023

A Radical Manifesto To Fix Our Country.


https://rumble.com/v2fzz9e-a-radical-manifesto-to-fix-our-country..html


Original Source:-

https://youtu.be/6rO_UJlcYSU

Companion Article: https://going-postal.com/2023/04/manifesto/


Enjoy my content? Follow me on my other channels for more: SOCIAL MEDIA & CONTACT: Website: http://godfreybloom.uk/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/godfreybloom...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/goddersbloom

UNCENSORED Channels: Odysee: https://odysee.com/@GodfreyBloom:6 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/GodfreyBloomOffi...

PHYISCAL GOLD - PROTECT Your Wealth - Become Informed! Website: http://godfreybloom.uk/gold BOOKS: Magic Of Banking: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Magic-Bankin... Billy Nomates: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Billy-Nomate...


Godfrey Bloom is a libertarian author with six books published on both military history & Austrian School Economics. He worked in the City of London where he won an international prize for fund management. He represented Yorkshire & Lincolnshire in the European Parliament. During his term of office he attracted over sixty million views on his chamber speeches exposing State bank & tax malpractice on Facebook & You Tube. Thought to be an all time record. He brought experience if not influence to the mainly lay EU Parliamentary Monetary & Economic Affairs Committee, putting both members & European Central Bank President under unaccustomed pressure. Godfrey Bloom is holder of the Territorial Decoration & bar, Sovereign’s Medal, Armed Forces Parliamentary Medal & European Parliamentary silver medal. He is married to one of Europe’s leading equine physiotherapists.


=================================


In these times I consider our freedoms given to us by God are under attack.  The aim of this channel is to distribute as much information as possible so as to allow the truth to be discovered.  You are being lied to and deceived. The truth is being cover up courtesy of the mainstream media.


The subjects found on this channels involves Corruption in Governments around the world.  Your Health, The Plandemic Big Pharma and their Jabs.  5G ROLL OUT.  FALSE CLIMATE CHANGE NARRATIVE, TRUTH ABOUT CHEMTRAILS and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering going on above your head for years.  A travesty being actively denied but supported by governments around the world.  The Deliberate Spraying of aerosols 24/7 above our heads which affects the air we breath, explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org.  See Documentary "The Dimming".


https://rumble.com/v1e2boz-chemtrailing-intensifies-reports-from-north-and-west-of-england-link-to-fil.html


Oh, and to expose any other things that might be tried that are designed to distract whilst our liberty and human rights given to us by god are stripped away.


DON'T FORGET USE CASH WHERE YOU CAN.  They want to take it away, USE IT OR LOOSE IT!  Just imagine when taking your weekly groceries through the check out and your ID card says 'Transaction Invalid' NO CREDIT SCORE. Ask yourself how are you going to eat?


DuneDrifter, Topical Digest discovering the cover ups and lies you are being fed by mainstream media and Governments around the world.


https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg


---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


UK Politics, A Radical Manifesto, Godfrey Bloom



Keywords
uk politicsgodfrey blooma radical manifesto
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy