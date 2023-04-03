A Radical Manifesto To Fix Our Country. (The UK)

A Radical Manifesto To Fix Our Country.





Original Source:-

https://youtu.be/6rO_UJlcYSU

Companion Article: https://going-postal.com/2023/04/manifesto/





Godfrey Bloom is a libertarian author with six books published on both military history & Austrian School Economics. He worked in the City of London where he won an international prize for fund management. He represented Yorkshire & Lincolnshire in the European Parliament. During his term of office he attracted over sixty million views on his chamber speeches exposing State bank & tax malpractice on Facebook & You Tube. Thought to be an all time record. He brought experience if not influence to the mainly lay EU Parliamentary Monetary & Economic Affairs Committee, putting both members & European Central Bank President under unaccustomed pressure. Godfrey Bloom is holder of the Territorial Decoration & bar, Sovereign’s Medal, Armed Forces Parliamentary Medal & European Parliamentary silver medal. He is married to one of Europe’s leading equine physiotherapists.





In these times I consider our freedoms given to us by God are under attack. The aim of this channel is to distribute as much information as possible so as to allow the truth to be discovered. You are being lied to and deceived. The truth is being cover up courtesy of the mainstream media.





The subjects found on this channels involves Corruption in Governments around the world. Your Health, The Plandemic Big Pharma and their Jabs. 5G ROLL OUT. FALSE CLIMATE CHANGE NARRATIVE, TRUTH ABOUT CHEMTRAILS and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering going on above your head for years. A travesty being actively denied but supported by governments around the world. The Deliberate Spraying of aerosols 24/7 above our heads which affects the air we breath, explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org. See Documentary "The Dimming".





Oh, and to expose any other things that might be tried that are designed to distract whilst our liberty and human rights given to us by god are stripped away.





DON'T FORGET USE CASH WHERE YOU CAN. They want to take it away, USE IT OR LOOSE IT! Just imagine when taking your weekly groceries through the check out and your ID card says 'Transaction Invalid' NO CREDIT SCORE. Ask yourself how are you going to eat?





DuneDrifter, Topical Digest discovering the cover ups and lies you are being fed by mainstream media and Governments around the world.





UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".





UK Politics, A Radical Manifesto, Godfrey Bloom







