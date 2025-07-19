BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ep. 1861: NYC's Mamdani on Domestic Violence Calls & Complacency Kills the 2A
Loki Luck III
Loki Luck III
2 months ago

I've done a rant, narrated footnotes & presented my commentary:

* NYC’s Mamdani: Cops Shouldn’t Answer Domestic Violence Calls

https://thenewamerican.com/us/politics/nycs-mamdani-cops-shouldnt-answer-domestic-violence-calls/

* New York State Board of Elections Enrollment by County as of 2/20/2025

https://elections.ny.gov/enrollment-county

* New York Constitution, Article 1, Bill of Rights

https://ballotpedia.org/Article_I,_New_York_Constitution

* New York Constitution of 1777

https://history.nycourts.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Publications_1777-NY-Constitution-compressed.pdf

* The 5000 Year Leap: A Miracle That Changed the World

https://z-library.sk/book/1679030/e47f34/the-5000-year-leap-a-miracle-that-changed-the-world.html

* Complacency Kills the 2A: Sleeping Giants Do NOT win

https://www.mom-at-arms.com/post/complacency-kills-the-2a-sleeping-giants-do-not-win

* Constitution of Virginia, Article 1, Bill of Rights

https://law.lis.virginia.gov/constitution/article1/

* Virginia Resolution of 1798

https://constitutioncenter.org/the-constitution/historic-document-library/detail/james-madison-the-virginia-resolutions-1798


Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction"


Contact, [email protected]


Donations:

* PayPal -https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3

* Cash App - https://cash.app./LokiLuck3

* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast




#2a #activism #commonlaw #communism #demoniacresistance #mamdani #naturalrights #newyork #nullification2025 #nycpolitics #socialism #virginia

activismcommunismsocialism2acommon lawnew york cityny politicsmamdani
