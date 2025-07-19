Ep. 1861: NYC's Mamdani on Domestic Violence Calls & Complacency Kills the 2A

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a rant, narrated footnotes & presented my commentary:
* NYC’s Mamdani: Cops Shouldn’t Answer Domestic Violence Calls
https://thenewamerican.com/us/politics/nycs-mamdani-cops-shouldnt-answer-domestic-violence-calls/
* New York State Board of Elections Enrollment by County as of 2/20/2025
https://elections.ny.gov/enrollment-county
* New York Constitution, Article 1, Bill of Rights
https://ballotpedia.org/Article_I,_New_York_Constitution
* New York Constitution of 1777
https://history.nycourts.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Publications_1777-NY-Constitution-compressed.pdf
* The 5000 Year Leap: A Miracle That Changed the World
https://z-library.sk/book/1679030/e47f34/the-5000-year-leap-a-miracle-that-changed-the-world.html
* Complacency Kills the 2A: Sleeping Giants Do NOT win
https://www.mom-at-arms.com/post/complacency-kills-the-2a-sleeping-giants-do-not-win
* Constitution of Virginia, Article 1, Bill of Rights
https://law.lis.virginia.gov/constitution/article1/
* Virginia Resolution of 1798
https://constitutioncenter.org/the-constitution/historic-document-library/detail/james-madison-the-virginia-resolutions-1798
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction"
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal -https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app./LokiLuck3
* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast
#2a #activism #commonlaw #communism #demoniacresistance #mamdani #naturalrights #newyork #nullification2025 #nycpolitics #socialism #virginia