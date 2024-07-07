© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kabbalah's Satanic Secrets Exposed
In this video the dark secrets of the occult practice of Kabbalah are finally revealed for all to see. Learn about the Satanic connection between Kabbalah and Gnosticism, Platonism, Pythagoreanism, and much more. See the way in which Kabbalists misuse the Old Testament (i.e., the Torah/Tanakh) and twist its teachings into supporting devilish heresies and plots to wipeout billions.