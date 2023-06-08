Quo Vadis





June 9, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for June 8, 2023..





Dear children, trust in Jesus, for only in Him is your true liberation and salvation.





Difficult days will come for the Church.





The traitors of the faith will spread everywhere and there will be great confusion.





Do not forget: In the hands, the Holy Rosary and the Holy Scripture; In the heart, love for the truth.





My Jesus expects much from you.





Seek Him always in the Eucharist and you will be great in faith.





Hunger will be present in the House of God.





A hungry multitude will search for the precious food and in few places will they find it.





I suffer for that which comes to you.





Love ye and defend ye the truth.





Alongside the good shepherds, fight ye for the Church of My Jesus.





Your reward will be Heaven.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





In a similar message of Our Lady's to Pedro Regis comes from June 16, 2022.





Dear children, My Jesus loves you and waits for you with Open Arms.





Turn ye to Him who is your Absolute Good and knows you by name.





Do not forget ye: Your victory is in the Eucharist.





Whatever happens, stay ye with Jesus, for only in Him is your salvation.





Ye are walking towards a future of great spiritual darkness.





The smoke of the demon will cause spiritual blindness in the House of God and many dogmas will be denied.





I suffer for what is coming for you.





Bend ye your knees in prayer.





Trust ye in Jesus and ye will be victorious.





Onward in defence of the truth!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWUbu9EBCeU