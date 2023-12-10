Exopolitics Today – Week in Review with Dr. Michael Salla – Dec 9, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Salla
Dec 9, 2023
AUKUS alliance plan to monitor Deep Space is a cover program for SSP activities
The Good ET/Bad ET Exopolitical State of the Planet: Preview Clip
Reptilian Vatican connection is a secret hidden in plain sight
Daniel Sheehan identifies key individuals, agencies and corporations wanting to defang the UAP Disclosure Act
Investigating Alien Abduction Attempts in Peru – An Interview with Timothy Alberino
Audiobook version of US Army Insider Missions 2: Underground Cities, Giants & Spaceports is now available
BBC is making a feature film on Gary McKinnon’s hacking into NASA/Pentagon computers
Sen Chuck Schumer calls out House Republicans trying to kill UAP Disclosure Act
Col Philip Corso testimony on UFO crash debris and meeting an ET featured on Weaponized podcast
Star Nations News features Ea/Enki communication on religion and connecting with source energy
Online research database featuring Aerial Phenomenon Research Organization (APRO) files
Marik von Rennekampf article on the Hill with more details on Republicans with the aerospace industry trying to shoot down UAP Disclosure Act
Prognosis for UAP Disclosure not according to analysis of Danny Sheehan claim of White House support.
A diluted version of the UAP Disclosure Act has been accepted by Reconcilation Committee for NDAA 2024.
JP Update – Nordics take control of Space Arks and reveal disturbing timelines for Earth Alliance
Three more countries join Combined Space Operations Initiative headed by US Space Command which is the nexus of a future Starfleet
Redacted interview where I discuss gutted UAP Disclosure Act
Reaction by Ross Coulthart and Bryce Zabel to gutting of UAP Disclosure Act
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sJnPP-51wQ