Prof. Stanley Ridgley: Exposing Cult-Like Marxist Brainwashing in American Universities
The New American
The New American
2342 followers
55 views • 05/09/2023

A majority of higher education institutions in America adopted a cult-like system of psychological manipulation and ideological indoctrination of students to turn them into social justice activists, says Professor Stanley Ridgley.The faculty composition of most of the universities is already extremely lopsided in favor of "progressive" professors, but it is not them who pose the greatest threat to the young minds. In this interview with The New American, Prof. Ridgley, the author of the book, Brutal Minds. The Dark World of Left-Wing Brainwashing in Our Universities, explains how college bureaucracies are "boldly transforming" higher education institutions into propaganda factories and describes the underlying neo-Marxist, crypto-Maoist ideological background of the "brainwashers" and their influence and impact on the curriculums. Luckily, it’s not too late to stop it, said the professor.

Dr. Stanley Ridgley is an award-winning professor at Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business. To learn more about Dr. Ridgley, please click here.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

brainwashingthe new americanunrestrictedveronika kyrylenkostanley ridgley
