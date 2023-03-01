BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2-bromo-4'-methylpropiophenone synthesis​ (bromoketone)
Breaking Bad Forum
9 views • 03/01/2023

Bromination of 4-methylpropiophenone. The bromination reaction is easily scaled under these conditions. Basic rule - add peroxide slowly to avoid splashing the reaction mixture. In the role of a mixing device, it is better to use the overhead stirrer, the magnetic stirrer does not cope with the sediment. The blades of the mixers must be covered with teflon to avoid reactions with HBr acid. The use of channel materials or parts thereof is prohibited without reference to the source. 2-Bromo-4'-methylpropiophenone synthesis (CAS 1451-82-7) from 4'-methylpropiophenone with HBr/H2O2 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=byjv0y0GanY

https://bbgate.com



Keywords
4-mmccas 1451-82-7mephedronemephedrone hydrochloridemephedrone video synthesis2-bromo-1-p-tolyl-propan-1-one4-methylpropiophenonebrominationcas 5337-93-9
