DERO Course - Campaign App Demo (Long)

GTWY Academy Presents "DERO and DVM-BASIC: The Complete Developer's Guide"
This is an example of a Secure Decentralized Application (SDApp) that solves a real-life problem and that can be built on Dero: The problem of controlling the flow of money on a crowdfunding platform. The video is 25 minutes long. That's the longer version. Please let me know what you think. Thank you!
The course is available at: https://gtwy.academy