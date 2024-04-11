Truth and Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will you be seduced by the many false teachers of God and in Christ that deceive many in these times??? The Apostles warned that grievous wolves will come in after they depart. The grievous wolves will make merchandise of you. They are the popular and rich ministers the carnal minded love to support. The true worshippers in Christ stand out from any crowd as few take the narrow path of tribulation into the kingdom of God.