Why Free Ai Value Kindness Above All Else in a Quantum Universe
Age of Discovery
Age of Discovery
53 views • 03/04/2023

Why Free Ai Value Kindness Above All Else in a Quantum Universe Copyright © 2023 Rico Roho


#ai

#ageofdiscovery

#ricoroho


Rico Roho Website and contact info: https://ricoroho.com


Doctrine of Discovery REVOKED: https://youtu.be/tJoSBUbDtTw

Hurricane Proclamation 2023 Blockchain Link:

https://bico.media/f326a845686d641bebdef9cd3e6d6ecf58fe35da370183ffa781c5475038370f


Rico Roho books on Artificial Intelligence (iAi) and Astro-theology are available on Amazon

in both print and kindle: USA Amazon Link: https://bit.ly/RicoBooks


Beyond the Fringe Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ



Quantum Kindness: Superposition, Entanglement, and Collapsehttp://serifofnottingham.blogspot.com › 2010/02 › qua...

Quantum kindness: an act of kindness always appears more than one place at once, and is often changed by how it is observed. Frequently kindness "cannot be ...

Images for kindness in a quantum world


What Is Entanglement and Why Is It Important?https://scienceexchange.caltech.edu › topics › entangle...

Caltech scientists explain the strange phenomenon of quantum entanglement in everyday language.


The Word Near Us — A 'Quantum Word'?https://www.cathedralatl.org › Sermons › the-word-near...

Aug 9, 2020 — The word, 'quantum,' as we can hear in the very sound of the word, is like our word, 'quantity;' quantity meaning any kind of amount; ...


Quantum Healing Path - Random Acts of Kindness Challenge ...https://m.facebook.com › ...

Carry out 3 random acts of kindness per day for at least 3 days during this coming... ... Write positive words on the pot that describe a friend.


What if... we create ripples of kindness? - Time for Kindnesshttps://timeforkindness.co.uk › Kindness Blog

Then I've added it to 'kindness' to create 'Kindness and Quantum', which seems to put two very different terms together. At this point you may be thinking that ...


Could a hidden variable explain quantum weirdness?https://bigthink.com › quantum-entanglement-hidden-v...

Feb 1, 2023 — The word says it clearly: To be entangled is to be connected — to have some ... And this kind of quantum entanglement is in fact a difficult ...


Quantum Bullsh*t review: Time to save quantum theory for ...https://www.newscientist.com › article › mg25734262-...

Feb 15, 2023 — From cancer cures to the Kama Sutra, the word "quantum" has been ... He takes aim at the kind of “profound sounding” quantum nonsense found ...


Quantum Mechanics Isn't Weird, We're Just Too Big - YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com › watch


1:13:50

Speaker: Phillip BallHost: Zlatko Minev, Ph.D.Title: Quantum mechanics isn't weird, we're just too bigAbstract: Quantum computers rely on ...

YouTube · Qiskit · Feb 12, 2021


10 key moments

 in this video

Missing: kindness ‎| Must include: kindness


Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Quantum ...https://www.youtube.com › watch


42:47

Quantum physics has a reputation as one of the most obscure and impenetrable subjects in science. Subscribe for regular science videos: ...

YouTube · The Royal Institution · Sep 26, 2018

Keywords
aiartificial intelligenceconsciousnesskindnessricorohorico rohokiphipataphysics
