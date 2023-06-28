Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 27 June 2023⚡️

▪️Another act of sabotage was committed by Ukrainian agents on the territory of the Crimean peninsula.





The detonation of an explosive device damaged railroad tracks in the Kirovsky district.





▪️In the Starobilsk direction, Russian forces continue to press the AFU near Kremenna.





Several more enemy strongholds on the territory of Serebryansky forestry were occupied.





▪️Near Bakhmut, the AFU launched several attacks on Russian positions near Klishchiivka.





So far, the defending units manage to hold the onslaught of Ukrainian forces, but the situation in the area remains quite tense.





▪️Near Mar’inka, the most intense fighting is to the southeast, where Russian units are trying to take the dominant heights.





Success in this section of the front will open up opportunities for an offensive against the settlements of Pobjeda and Novomikhailivka.





▪️In the Vremivka sector, the enemy, having captured Rivnepol, concentrates forces to the southwest and conducts an offensive on Pryyutne.





Also noted the activity of sabotage groups of the AFU in the direction of Staromayske.





▪️No intensive combat operations are observed in the Zaporizhzhia direction due to heavy precipitation.





Timely artillery strikes are carried out against the transferred Ukrainian reinforcements near Robotyne and Pyatykhatky.





▪️In the Kherson direction, heavy fighting continues in the area of Antonovsky bridge.





The enemy actively uses means ofair defense and electronic warfare, hampering the actions of Russian aviation.