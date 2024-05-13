Baltimore Bridge Update

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Something Really Fishy Is Happening
* The remainder of the Francis Scott Key Bridge is being demolished.
* Why are crew members being confined on the ship?
* Why is the FBI confiscating their phones?
* If there was no attack, why isn’t the DOT in charge of the investigation?
The full episode is linked below.
