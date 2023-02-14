Holy Cow Dung... 🤗

The name of the chip for your phone is "Gausatva Kavach". This is made out of dried cow dung with strong anti radiation properties. They use it also in building material to make them atomic radiation resistent!!

The nitrogen crisis, might it be a war against the cure for radiation poisoning? The very thing they want to kill us with? Disarm your opponent before the attack as a war strategy.

Other properties are ofcourse an amazing fertilizer and an effective disinfectant, used as a detox for health, as is the cows' urine. (Urotherapy, I use myself during a dry fast; drinking some of my own urine. There is definately something to it, undeniable.)

Anyways, putting some pieces of the puzzle together.

❤ Hug a cow day 🤗🐄