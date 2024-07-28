BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Spirit Behind the "Patriot Movement" and its False Prophets EXPOSED
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
148 followers
376 views • 9 months ago

WARNING Kundalini demonic spirits are currently deceiving many people into believing false narratives and outright lies about end times prophecy as revealed in the Bible itself. After the failed Trump assassination attempt of July 13, it has become very clear as to what kind of spiritual entity is fueling the so called "patriotic" movement of America. This is the same spirit giving dreams, visions, "words from the so-called lord", and false anointings that are leading astray a large following of Christian conservatives.


It's time to understand this deceptive snake spirit, experience radical deliverance, and understand that the warfare against your heart, mind, and soul is now becoming more intense than ever before.


BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/


LINKS / SOCIAL:

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

prophecydonald trumpbreaking newsend timeslast days2024assassinationprophetbulletsprophetsfalse prophetsteve cioccolantibullettrump prophecyfalse prophecymortalhead woundbrandon biggssaturday july 13discover ministriesviral prophecy videoshot earinjuriedgrabs eargrabbing ear
