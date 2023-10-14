Ring of Fire Eclipse | October 14, 2023 | Timeline Approaching Eclipse | Virgo | Wonderland | Time

On 10/14/2023 parts of North America will witness an anular, or Ring of Fire, eclipse. Date, time stamps are interesting to follow. Many watch for signs in the stars as markers of timeline events. Another side use these events to launch their own agendas.

Time stamps shouldn't be overlooked. Manipulations of the timeline, speed it up / slow it down, are always attempted.

'Times a he?' Ha!! Always a game that we are tempted to play! There is but #OneWay!

Enjoy my view, with a bit thrown in from @stevefletcher2223 ( on YT) and #StewartBest (who's videos can be now be found @bnmiddleton84 )

#october14 #ringoffire #eclipse #aliceinwonderland #throughthelookingglass #timeline #heliofant #nasa #september #september23 #october #israelwar #jesus

Music:

BlackHoleSun @Soundgarden / @postmodernjukebox

Dead Man @david.kushner