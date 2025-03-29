Barry McGuire, Eve Of Destruction,

Rare Live Performance, Hullabaloo 1965







Lyrics:

The Eastern world, it is exploding

Violence flaring, bullets loadin'

You're old enough to kill, but not for votin'

You don't believe in war, but what's that gun you're totin'?

And even the Jordan River has bodies floatin'





(Chorus)

But you tell me over and over and over again, my friend

Ah, you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction





Don't you understand what I'm tryin' to say?

And can't you feel the fears I'm feelin' today?

If the button is pushed, there's no runnin' away

There'll be no one to save with the world in a grave

Take a look around you, boy, it's bound to scare you, boy





(Chorus)

And you tell me over and over and over again, my friend

Ah, you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction





Yeh, my blood's so mad, feels like coagulating

I'm sittin' here just contemplating

I can't twist the truth, it knows no regulation

Handful of senators don't pass legislation

And marches alone can't bring integration

When human respect is disintegrating

This whole crazy world is just too frustrating





(Chorus)

And you tell me over and over and over again, my friend

Ah, you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction





Think of all the hate there is in Red China

Then take a look around to Selma, Alabama

Ah, you may leave here, for four days in space

But when you return, it's the same old place

The poundin' of the drums, the pride and disgrace

You can bury your dead, but don't leave a trace

Hate your nextdoor neighbor, but don't forget to say grace





(Chorus)

tell me over and over and over and over again, my friend

You don't believe we're on the eve of destruction

No, you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction