FREEMASONRY Pt. 4: ALL SEEING EYE, SODOMY, PEDOPHILIA, KAY GRIGGS
Pastor Cherie Beltram sermon on "FREEMASONRY" in the End Times.
References:
learn why these evil organisations want to rape and sodomise little boys and girls
https://rumble.com/v539031-learn-why-these-evil-organisations-want-to-rape-and-sodomise-little-boys-an.html
The Kay Griggs Interviews - Part 1 of 4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWGCyJuk-Ys
General Louis H. Buehl III
https://www.deseret.com/1988/10/7/18780713/stroke-kills-marine-corps-chief-of-staff/
General James Joy
https://dp.la/item/c367d67463deae445641386c2a3fad61
Research on a lot of names mentioned by Kay Griggs
https://spikethenews.blogspot.com/2014/06/kay-griggs.html
Tim Russert Asks George W. Bush And John Kerry About Their Connection With Skull And Bones
https://rumble.com/v17ji17-tim-russert-asks-george-w.-bush-and-john-kerry-about-their-connection-with-.html
Sermon notes and scripture references available at churches website.