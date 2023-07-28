Hardcore feminists and radical leftists will tell you that men make more money than women doing the exact same job. That has been debunked Time and Time and Time and Time and Time and Time and Time and Time again.





When the argument was debunked, especially considering the types of dangerous and deadly jobs that men will take on that woman will not, feminists simply changed their narrative to state that men working jobs that were too dangerous for women was somehow a way to oppress women.





I am willing to bet those very same feminist nut jobs enjoy their electricity and fresh lobster that men in Alaska die catching for them.





My argument is very simple; men who have the drive to be better and to earn a living for their wives and their children are not doing anything at all to oppress women. They are doing the work that the average man is too afraid to do specifically to support their family.





Men who do these things to support their women are amazing and women should recognize that as opposed to listening to what radical leftist blue-haired feminists have to say.





+feminism is cancer.

+feminism is a large hemorrhoid blocking feces for a month.

+feminism is a porcupine accidentally getting stuck in your anus.

+feminism will be the death of our society.





Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show every Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time live on www.freedomreport.ca





A Message To Feminists - Men Do Not Work Dangerous and Deadly Jobs To Oppress Women. #family #feminist #feminism #left #leftist #crazy #society #socialmedia #men #women #yyc #calgary #paygap #pay #job #oppress #opression #jobs #kevinjjohnston #dangerous #deadly #difficult #hard