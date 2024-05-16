Okrešeš u zoru - Lop off at dawn - 16.5.2024.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presentation in pdf on link below download/ Prezentacija u pdf-u na linku ispod:
https://mega.nz/file/KFQERKyL#UttJvKdpBFonWmvcL-M8JJK5Da4wogr0MuF-HTebs30
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/pokje0ighc22ni5jl9mxb/Okre-i-u-zoru-Lop-off-at-dawn-16.5.2024.pdf?rlkey=khe1o4tw4uwxhzlxppos3nf0c&st=awcog0t6&dl=0
Download
Također na rumble, youtube/Also on rumble,youtube:
Također knjižica o QR kodu, dijelite / Also booklet on QR code, share:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/8n3yz5knytdzkkk49at9f/Babilon-47.pdf?rlkey=tpd44upji61tohcsrsixag1m3&st=wabdfhvv&dl=0
https://mega.nz/file/HRoVTBpR#m2y34BQXB9_UjmP_etaWN3CkwgGnmqmt2CLJqWsEv-Y
Download
God's peace be with you / Mir Božji bio s vama