Bonus Pre-Show! Speaker Johnson Says God Put Biden In Office; Joy Reed Blasts Christians After Trump Blew the Other Republican Presidential Contenders out of the Water MSNBC anchor Joy Reid blasted white evangelical Christians in a bizarre rant. Meanwhile, Speaker Mike Johnson misuses Romans 13 to say that God put Biden into office.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.