1977 TV Commercials

From archive.org: A collection of TV commercials which aired on ABC between January and May 1977. Since these were broadcast prior to the Copyright Act that took effect on January 1, 1978, I presume these commercials are in public domain (er, most of 'em, at least) but I'm certainly no copyright expert. These were included on DVDs of "The Brady Bunch Variety Hour" duped from tapes of the original broadcasts made by producers Sid & Marty Krofft which I obtained from a collector. I've broken these into clips and shared them on various sites like RetroJunk over the years (and I'm posting some of them individually here too), but when I posted them as a complete collection on YouTube in 2013, the video quickly began averaging 1,000 hits a day. Due to the high quality, extreme rarity and overwhelming popularity, it seemed like a no-brainer to make them available for download on The Internet Archive in full DVD quality. Hope you enjoy.



https://archive.org/details/1977TVCommercials

