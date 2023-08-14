© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian strategic missile carriers Tu-160 and Tu-95MS, as well as long-range bombers Tu-22M3, carried out planned flights over the Arctic and the Black Sea.
The longest flight lasted more than seven hours. Fighter escort was provided by the crews of the Su-35S Su-27, MiG-31 aircraft of the Aerospace Forces and naval aviation of the Navy.