The Root of All Evil? What is Money? (Lesson 9)

Did you ever stop to think about what money really represents? Where did money come from and why do some groups seem to have so much of it? The TimeKeeper discusses the concept of money as a measurement tool for a store of potential energy and gives tips on how to protect and utilize this most valuable of assets.