Don't love me, I'm Too Ugly! Tearful End of a Self-deprecating Dog
9 views • 04/23/2024

Pets in Love


Apr 22, 2024


Don't love me, I'm Too Ugly! Tearful End of a Self-deprecating Dog

It's hard to imagine what this little one has been through so far. I wonder How he can survive such a hard time?


Dobby was found when he wandered the streets. He was small with a little fur on his body, the skin exposed.


His luck got someone to see him. They came and saved him. They rushed him to the hospital.


At the hospital, Dr. Luana sprang into action, taking blood samples and assessing Dobby's condition. His skin was so hot. I bet he felt so much pain with it. They took him to a soothing bath to ease the discomfort and cut the rest of the fur.


Dobby, small and fragile, weighed only 6.3 kilograms at the time. But his rescuer was determined to change that. With love and compassion, they vowed to replace the abandonment that had once consumed him with warmth and affection.


Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

   / @petsinlove


Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.


Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers


Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!


If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4ca9FfK7YY

dogrescuestreetshair lossabandonedpets in lovehot skin
