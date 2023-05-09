"THIS PLANET WILL BE THEIRS." David Jacobs on the Richard Dolan Show. Dec. 10, 2018.

This is an important interview between Richard Dolan and David Jacobs. Dr. Jacobs lays out the nature of his research into the phenomenon of alien abduction and makes the case of why it is a dangerous development. The presence of alien beings here on our world, he says, is not about love and light, but what he calls "planetary acquisition." In addition, Jacobs discusses the practice of hypno-regression and the challenges of uncovering the truth about alien abduction. David Jacobs' most recent book, Walking Among Us, is available here: https://amzn.to/2EgVJnA Richard Dolan is one of the world’s leading researchers and writers on the subject of UFOs, and believes that they constitute the greatest mystery of our time. He is the author of two volumes of history, UFOs and the National Security State, both ground-breaking works which together provide the most factually complete and accessible narrative of the UFO subject available anywhere. He also co-authored a speculative book about the future, A.D. After Disclosure, the first-ever analysis not only of how UFO secrecy might end, but of the all-important question: what happens next? To stay up to date, be sure to subscribe to the newsletter here: https://richarddolanmembers.com/newsl... And for the Official Richard Dolan Store: http://bit.ly/DolanShop Richard has dedicated the last two decades to uncovering the truth about UFOs and, more recently, the dark covert operations known as false flags. Join his member site here: http://richarddolanmembers.com/ Check out books by Richard Dolan at https://www.richarddolanpress.com/

