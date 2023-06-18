John O'Looney - 'Excess Deaths, Turbo-Cancer and the Covid Inquiry Sham' - Hearts of Oak Interview

(June 13, 2023) Summary by Hearts of Oak's Peter Mcilvenna: "Great to have John O'Looney back with us to discuss the ongoing effects of the mass jab experiment. John has been in the funeral business for 16 years and his on the ground engagement with bereaved families gives us an insight into excess deaths. He joins us to give an update on what life has been like over the last twelve months and shares what he is currently seeing, and that is an alarming rise in the amount of people dying from cancer, especially younger people. He gives us his thoughts on the Covid Inquiry that has just started in Westminster (spoiler...he would call it the Covid cover up or Covid sham). And we touch on his recent suspension from Twitter, John must be the only Funeral director banned from Musk's platform of 'Free Speech'! Madness.





"John O’Looney has been a funeral director in the UK for over 15 years, and with his family they run a successful business in Milton Keynes. John started noticing things were not right in late November 2019 when he saw a 'blow-up pandemic mortuary' in a local hospital which he was told was set up in preparation for 'something really horrible coming'. In 2021, as the vaccines rolled out, he was witness to a spike of unusual deaths, and while his peers and colleagues in the industry kept quiet, John bravely spoke out and questioned the narrative."





MK Family Funeral Services https://www.mkffs.co.uk/about-us





Hearts of Oak: https://heartsofoak.org/