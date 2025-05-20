FINALLY HEADING WEST ON THIS CRAZY VAN LIFE ADVENTURE OF MINE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to Van Life Adventures with Eric Kasey.
***SUMMARY***
“This year God has given me a mission to save humanity by putting 4 of my Official Jesus Saves Humanity Billboard stickers on the back side of 10 road signs in 2 Tennessee towns starting with 72 road signs in Wythe County, Virginia and while traveling around the country full time in my adventure express van.”
***STICKER EXCURSION GEAR***
1. Foldable E-Bike
2. Helmet
3. Hat
4. Sunglasses
5. Hoodie
6. Gloves
7. GoPro Mounted on a Chest Harness
8. Bulletproof Vest
9. Backpack
10. Water Bottle
MY OFFICIAL LIFE PURCHASE GOALS
1) Parajet Maverick Paramotor: $9,500
— ALREADY SPENT ON VAN & UPGRADES: $22,000
FULL TOTAL: $31,500
EXTRA DETAILS
Main YouTube Channel Views: 40,000
Main YouTube Channel Subscribers: 760
Main YouTube Channel Videos: 540
Binge Watch it All Playlist: 527
Facebook Life Events: 330
iPhone Pictures: 2,670
iPhone Songs: 1,370
iPhone Videos: 22
iPhone Apps: 16
Google Maps Places: 8,154
Google Calendar Events: 27,100
Data Backups: 46
THE VAN AND ME
My Journey to Van Life began on September 4th, 2017 by me QUITING pharma cold turkey and permanently
My Van Life Adventure began on December 4th, 2021
Vehicle: 2006 Chevy Express 2500 Gas Cargo Van
Engine: 4.8L V8 @ 285 hp
Fuel Mileage: 15 City/20 Highway
Mileage: 105,247
Dimensions: 10-feet long by 6-foot wide by 4-foot 6-inches tall
Purchase Date: October 22nd, 2021
Purchase Amount: $7,495
Purchase Location: Zoom Auto Group in Parsippany, NJ
How I Make Money: Social Security
Camera Gear: iPhone 14 Pro, Sony RX 100 Mk3, a GoPro Hero Session and the DJI Mavic Mini Drone
Laptop: 2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch
Video Editing Software: Adobe Premier CC
BACKGROUND MUSIC
Alekos - “Attraction”
AC/DC - “Back in Black”
Porter Robinson - “Shelter”
Alicia Keys - “It’s On Again”
Tomas Skyldeberg - “By The Shore”
Tomas Skyldeberg - “I Think I Know You”
Tomas Skyldeberg - “Everything Shines”
Chuki Beats - “Airborne”
Andreas Jamsheree - “Café Mornings”
***First Town Details***
Location: Wythe County
State: Virginia
Number of Roads: 7
Road Names: 10 on Gleaves, 7 on Cripple Creek, 8 on Brush Creek, 12 on Ivanhoe, 13 on Huddle, 12 on Slate Spring Branch and 10 on Broadway
Mileage Calculation: 9.3 + 8.8 + 7.4 + 5.9 + 5.9 + 1.7
Over Halfway Mileage at Sign: 31.4
Ending Mileage: 39.0
Used: 400 of each
Left: none
Signs Covered: 72
Stickers Per Sign: 4 of each