👀 Sen. Rand Paul on Limiting the U.S. Government’s Emergency Powers, Including the ‘Internet Kill Switch’
“Some emergencies have been going on 50 years. They’re still on the books. There’s actually an emergency power that was given to the FCC in the 1930’s that gives the President the power to shut down all communications…People call it the ‘Internet Kill Switch’.”
