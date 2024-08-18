BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
8/18/2024 -- 📡⚡️⚡️⚡️🌩🌪🌩
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
271 views • 8 months ago

Midwest USA, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri... August 18, 2024  --  Dutch Sinse


Radio waves (electromagnetic radiation) can indeed modify the weather, per the US Government NOAA weather modification site here (#8 on the list) : https://libguides.library.noaa.gov/we...


Quote NOAA: "Activities subject to reporting.


(a)Weather modification activities are defined as “Any activity performed with the intention of producing artificial changes in the composition, behavior, or dynamics of the atmosphere” (see 15 CFR § 908.1). The following, when conducted as weather modification activities, shall be reported (see 15 CFR § 908.3):


1. Seeding or dispersing of any substance into clouds or fog, to alter drop size distribution, produce ice crystals or coagulation of droplets, alter the development of hail or lightning, or influence in any way the natural development cycle of clouds or their environment;

2.Using fires or heat sources to influence convective circulation or to evaporate fog;

3.Modifying the solar radiation exchange of the earth or clouds, through the release of gases, dusts, liquids, or aerosols into the atmosphere;

4.Modifying the characteristics of land or water surfaces by dusting or treating with powders, liquid sprays, dyes, or other materials;

5.Releasing electrically charged or radioactive particles, or ions, into the atmosphere;

6.Applying shock waves, sonic energy sources, or other explosive or acoustic sources to the atmosphere;

7.Using aircraft propeller downwash, jet wash, or other sources of artificial wind generation;

8.Using lasers or other sources of electromagnetic radiation; or

9.Other activities undertaken with the intent to modify the weather or climate, including solar radiation management activities and experiments"


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanosstar fortshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
