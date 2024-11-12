Kursk region: Russian forces use fiber-optic-guided drones to send U.S.-supplied weapons to the scrap heap

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇷🇺💥 🇺🇦🇺🇸 Russian forces use fiber-optic-guided drones to send U.S.-supplied weapons to the scrap heap in the Kursk region.
Adding:
The UK may have to send ground troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding.
This was stated by the former Prime Minister of the country, Boris Johnson, as reported by The Telegraph.