South Korea: There are almost more US flags outside Yoon's residence than supporters trying to block his arrest

There are almost more U.S. flags outside Yoon's residence than supporters trying to block his arrest.
Investigators bypassed the military checkpoints while attempting to arrest Yoon Seok-yeol, and now they will need to negotiate with his security. This was reported by the Yonhap news agency.
Standoff in Seoul: Tensions Escalate Over Former President’s Arrest
Nearly 3,000 police officers are supporting investigators attempting to arrest former South Korean President Yoon Seok-yul in a high-profile sedition case.
Military personnel securing Yoon have blocked law enforcement officers, preventing them from entering the former president’s residence.