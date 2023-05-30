BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IS YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD BUS DRIVER STRAPPED 🚌🔫🧾 STYMIE GETS SHOWN RECEIPTS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
116 views • 05/30/2023

UPDATE: WOW 🇷🇺📺 RUSSIAN TV JUST AIRED THIS 😳 HUNTER BIDEN WITH KIDS, CRACK AND WHORES 🤬

https://altcast.tv/v/oAcjfT


Source: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=X5oTxemgn2Q


AltCastTV thumbnail: https://giphy.com/search/night-bus


A bus driver and a passenger were involved in a shootout onboard a city bus in Charlotte, North Carolina earlier this month. Passenger Omarri Shariff Tobias told bus driver David Fullard he wanted to get off between designated stops as he walked towards the front of the bus while it was in motion on May 18, according to CNN. Surveillance cameras on the bus show Tobias approach Fullard and the two can be heard getting into a verbal argument.


https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2023/05/29/police-release-graphic-video-of-bus-shooting-between-driver-passenger/


https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/dramatic-video-captures-shootout-charlotte-bus-driver-passenger-rcna86638


https://abcnews.go.com/US/dramatic-footage-shows-shootout-bus-driver-passenger/story?id=99653654


https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/security-remains-an-issue-cats-buses-after-shootout-between-driver-passenger-attorney-says/MBUYATDTD5DE3FZKC3KKAT7OFA/


https://wkym.com/2023/05/27/dramatic-footage-shows-shootout-between-bus-driver-passenger/


https://americanwirenews.com/nc-bus-driver-passenger-get-into-wild-shootout-after-arguing-over-stop-on-moving-bus/


https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/2-hurt-shootout-between-cats-bus-driver-passenger-near-outlet-mall/LKQ7PQTLBRHR5MOMBWA7WUJKNA/


https://www.charlottealertsnews.com/news/man-arrested-after-shootout-with-bus-driver-on-cats-city-bus

Keywords
shootingnorth carolinacatspassengercharlottebus driverplexiglassomarri shariff tobiasdavid fullard
