PSEC - 2023 - Robert D Morningstar & Dave Kelso On WPRPN | FULL | 432hz [hd 720p]

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - Robert D Morningstar & Dave Kelso On WPRPN" -- this is the second part of a WPRPN episode called "Episode Number 319 JFK60 Annual World Assassination Conspiracy Open House Round Table" in which Robert D Morningstar and Dave Kelso talk about the JFK assassination and several other related subjects. The conversation is hosted by Japhy Ryder, and we are also joined by Roger Hanson.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
This episode can be watched as one full and complete 2 hour video, or watched as 3 separate smaller videos.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Robert D Morningstar, Japhy Ryder, Roger Hanson, CC / Fair Use: PARROT AI, Maurice Osborn, Tim Hawkins, Misc
Hashtags: #jfk #conspiracy #assassination #roundtable #mindcontrol
Metatags Space Separated: jfk conspiracy assassination roundtable mindcontrol
Metatags Comma Separated: jfk, conspiracy, assassination, roundtable, mindcontrol
