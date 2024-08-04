PROSECUTOR CAUGHT TRYING TO MEET 13-YEAR OLD BOY FOR A 'MILKSHAKE'❗

William C.C. Kemp-Neal, 30, quit his post in the Bronx District Attorney’s office four days after the group Dads Against Predators posted footage of him filmed in the parking lot of the Target on East Sandford Boulevard in Mount Vernon.





A Bronx prosecutor abruptly resigned after he was caught on video allegedly attempting to meet a young boy he communicated with online, according to a clip produced by internet vigilantes who expose wannabe child predators.





In the clip taken July 8 at around 8:30 p.m., the video vigilantes approach a man identified as Kemp-Neal, asking if he’s Marcus. Almost immediately, Kemp-Neal — who graduated from Fordham Law in 2021 — runs.





Kemp-Neal made $84,990 as an ADA, and handled mostly assault, harassment, and child endangerment cases. The men give chase, while yelling out, “Excuse me everybody, this man right here came to meet a 13-year-old boy.”





The chase abruptly ended when a random man intervened, grabbing Kemp-Neal and placing him in a chokehold, according to the footage. Kemp-Neal can be seen struggling to breath and trying to break free while one of the men interrogates him.





“You wanna take him to get a milkshake, right Marcus?” asks one of the men. “I didn’t,” Kemp-Neal replied. Kemp-Neal is manhandled by the unknown man, and at points, his eyes seem to bulge as the chokehold intensified, the video shows.





Mount Vernon Police responded to the chaotic scene, and questioned those present. While no one was arrested, police said in a statement that officers “encountered several individuals making allegations of wrongdoing,” and promised a “comprehensive investigation.” Kemp-Neal has not been charged with any crime.





“William Kemp-Neal worked here as an ADA from June 28, 2020, until July 17, 2024,” reads a statement from DA Darcel Clark’s office. “He resigned from the office.” Kemp-Neal could not be reached for comment.





