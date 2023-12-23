Create New Account
Watch Douglas Murray Take Apart Cenk Uyghur on Hamas / Israel
Recharge Freedom
Published 2 months ago

Douglas Murray throws major league fastballs and Cenk Uygur is a minor leaguer at best. Watch Douglas Murray on Piers Morgan eloquently educate and destroy Cenk on the Gaza/ Hamas Israel situation. #douglasmurray #cenkuygur #woke #israel

Keywords
debatereactionisraelgenocidepiers morgangaza stripdouglas murrayhummusisrael chammas warcenk ugurcenk destroyedmurray destroys

