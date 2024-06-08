⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(8 June 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences.

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade and 125th Territorial Defence Brigade near Granov and Konstantinovka (Kharkov region).

Six counter-attacks of the AFU 42nd Mechanised Brigade, 71st Jaeger Brigade, 82nd Air Assault Brigade, and 13th National Guard Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 180 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and two Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 14th, 63rd, 116th mechanised brigades, and 117th Territorial Defence Brigade near Sinkovka, Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), Stelmakhovka and Chevonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

Three attacks of the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 495 Ukrainian troops, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, three motor vehicles, four U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 24th, 30th, 41st, 93rd, 115th mechanised brigades, 5th Assault Brigade, and 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade near Zalyznyanskoye, Grigorovka, Kalinin, Chasov Yar, and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 400 Ukrainian troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer.

Two AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 23rd, 24th mechanised brigades, and 68th Jaeger Brigade near Yevgenovka, Semyonovka, and Umanskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Five counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 47th, 110th, and 118th mechanised brigades were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 340 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade near Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 135 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, and one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system. ▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 121st Territorial Defence Brigade and 23rd National Guard Brigade near Nikopol and Maryevka (Dnepropetrovsk region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 50 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm AS-90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, and two 152-mm D-20 howitzers.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 104 areas during the day.

▫️Units of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed five uncrewed surface vehicles.



▫️Air defence units shot down one Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force.

In addition, four ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, seven HIMARS and Olkha MLRS projectiles, one Neptune anti-ship missile, and 71 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed.



📊 In total, 610 airplanes and 275 helicopters, 25,397 unmanned aerial vehicles, 528 air defence missile systems, 16,294 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,330 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,208 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 22,355 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.