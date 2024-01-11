Create New Account
Double Standard
Runaway Hunter

* Team [Bidan] knows Hunter can’t sit for a deposition with skilled investigators who have mountains of evidence.

* Joe used to think contempt of congress was bad!

* As people wake up, Dems are getting desperate — and trying to “both-sides” the corruption issue.

* What exactly is the Biden family business?

* Joe has been a leech for 50 years.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (10 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/XYEODWwbsuw

