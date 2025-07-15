P.11d JK’s HOSPITALISATION; blood pressure GOOD; our VAXXED family ILL MVI_5078-84merged

The second day without physio, so I got JK sitting up on the edge of the bed for several minutes. I am encouraged by the lower blood pressure measurements she is achieving in recent times. My nieces are having illness issues, one with her daughter, and the other very sick herself, supposedly testing positive to Covid. I share what I can get away with, however, most of my family have bought the BIG LIE hook, line, and sinker, and it is heartbreaking. JK has been given a low-quality diet since her admission to Joondalup Health Campus. She is registered as diabetic, and gluten and dairy intolerant. Breakfast most days is cornflakes (containing sugar) and ordinary jam! By design, of course, from the very top. Poor nutrition is one of the main drivers of world-wide illness, providing an endless supply of customers for Big Pharma and the hospital industrial complex.