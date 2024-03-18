Catastrophic famine is ‘imminent’ in northern Gaza, IPC Report Warns (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Famine is imminent in northern Gaza.
That's according to the global body monitoring famine.
Under what's known as the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, more than 200,000 Palestinians will face starvation within the next few months.
Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.
