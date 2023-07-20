Biden Admin COMPLICIT in Child Trafficking, Says Federal Whistleblower | Liberty Hour Ep. 40

The Biden administration is knowingly releasing unaccompanied children coming to the U.S. border to human and sex traffickers, explained Department of Health and Human Services whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas in this explosive interview on Liberty Hour with AMP’s Alex Newman. Many of the children are being pimped out of sexual slavery. It is horrific and it must be stopped, and Congress can help do that, she said.

Also joining Liberty Hour was Tanya Williams, founder and headmaster of Courage Christian Academy in Southern California. The prominent Christian school, which uses the Principle Approach to education, is training up the next generation of Christian leaders and teaching them to think biblically while protecting them from the evil influence of perversion, sexualization, and indoctrination that now infests government schools.

Finally, Camp Constitution Director Hal Shurtleff, who recently won a historic 9-0 victory at the U.S. Supreme Court, joins Liberty Hour to discuss the latest news at the high court. The two discuss congressional efforts to discredit the court and especially conservative justices now that some rulings are going against the Left, as well as Hal’s huge case against the city of Boston.

In the news, Alex breaks down the fresh attacks on Trump, the latest crime scandals surrounding Biden and his family, and much more.

