BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cybattler (1993, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 10 months ago

Note: Sorry for using the "2 player trick" to go through the game.

Cybattler is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up up developed and published by Jaleco. It was only released in the arcades.

You control a giant mech with guns and melee weapons. You do not find weapons in the stages, but your mech will be equipped with different weapons for each stage. Your melee weapon is always a sword. You also always have some kind of gun in each level. The gun has a charge meter which goes down while you use rapid fire. The shots will get weaker when the meter sinks significantly, but can continue to fire if the meter is empty. The meter will recharge automatically while you are not firing. There is a power-up which extends the size of the charge meter and also the power of your shots at maximum. You only have one life, but there is a health bar. Health can be restored by a power-up which comes in different sizes. If you die, you get sent back to a checkpoint.

Keywords
jalecoshootemuparcade game
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy