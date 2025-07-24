JEHOVAH’S BETROTHAL GROUNDWORK 1, Genesis 2:18-25; Revelation 21:8, 20250723

Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA

(Laying a Christian Foundation Guided by JEHOVAH’s Divine Wisdom), Genesis 2:18-25; Revelation 21:8

Embarking upon the journey toward betrothal is not merely a matter of heart, it is a sacred dance that weaves together faith in Christ, wisdom of the Holy Spirit, and obedience in JEHOVAH’s divine guidance.

1. What is a CHRISTIAN BETROTHAL?

A. When a man (male) commits to marrying a female (woman) or vice versa, they are fulfilling all righteousness in the sight of JEHOVAH in obedience to His Commandments in Genesis 2:18-25:

18 And the LORD JEHOVAH said, “It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him an help meet for him.”

19 And out of the ground the LORD JEHOVAH formed every beast of the field, and every fowl of the air; and brought them unto Adam to see what he would call them: and whatsoever Adam called every living creature, that was the name thereof.

20 And Adam gave names to all cattle, and to the fowl of the air, and to every beast of the field; but for Adam there was not found an help meet for him.

21 And the LORD JEHOVAH caused a deep sleep to fall upon Adam, and he slept: and he took one of his ribs, and closed up the flesh instead thereof. Amen!

